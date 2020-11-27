Rain, snow, brutal cold to start the work week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Get ready! A powerful storm system will bring rain, wet snow and falling temperatures as many head back to work and school.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Overnight, clouds will stream in as a storm system dives to our south. Most will stay dry, but a spotty shower will be possible for parts of the south valley. Saturday morning starts near 44 degrees.

Saturday looks like a repeat of Friday once we get rid of the cloud cover. A few sprinkles again are possible in the morning before the sun returns in the afternoon. That will keep highs in the lower 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday is transition day as a powerful storm system brings major changes to our area. This cold front will bring us some of the coldest air of the season through next week. Sunday will be breezy at times with winds 15-20 mph. After sunset winds will pick up to 30-40 mph in the mountains and even higher gusts are possible. Most of Sunday will look fairly gloomy, but rain chances will eventually arrive by sunset before becoming heavy at times later that night.

Winds will be breezy on Sunday, with gusts picking up to 35+ by the evening hours of Sunday in the mountains. Strong winds could bring down trees and cause some power issues for the Smoky Mountains. (WVLT)

A WVLT Weather Alert is posted for Monday and Tuesday for frigid temperatures and snowfall. A light dusting of snow is possible by Tuesday morning for the valley, 1-2″ for the plateau and 2-4″ for the East Tennessee mountains. Due to the ground temperatures, most of the accumulations will be on the grassy surfaces.

We’ll reach our high temperature on Monday around midnight and then temperatures fall into the upper 30s for the afternoon as the rain transitions to a wet snow across the area. The transition from rain to snow will start at the highest elevations and work its way down into the valley. Between 4 and 5 o’clock we’ll see a complete transition to all snow.

Temperatures continue to fall across the area, bringing us all the way down to 24 degrees to start Tuesday. This cold start means any left over moisture will be frozen as it falls to the surface.

We could wake up to a dusting of snow on the ground in many areas. The ground temperatures in the 40s what falls is likely not to stick around for long. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

We stay cold Tuesday and Wednesday with a mix of sun, clouds and light wintry precipitation. Highs will be in the upper 30s, falling into the mid 20s overnight.

Quieter weather returns by the middle of the week as the sun tries to peek out from behind the clouds. Temperatures will still be below average, but they will return to the upper 40s to near 50.

Another chance for a wintry mix arrives by next weekend. We’ll keep you posted on-air and in the WVLT Weather App.

A powerful storm brings rain, wind, cold and snow as most head back to work. (WVLT)

