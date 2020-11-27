Advertisement

Santa Claus is coming to West Town Mall

Santa and his helpers will be located in the JCPenny Court throughout the holiday season.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 10:14 AM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Santa Claus will arrive at West Town Mall on Black Friday, Nov. 28, according to Simon Property Group.

Santa and his helpers will be located in the JCPenny Court throughout the holiday season.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all visitors are required to have a reservation to see Santa.

Masks are required to be worn by all visitors ages 2 and up. Santa and his helpers will also be wearing masks. Guests will be socially distanced in line and physical barriers will be placed where space does not allow 6 feet of separation.

According to West Town Mall, no children will be able to sit on Santa’s lap or near him. A family seating bench will be available for photos 6-feet from Santa.

Click here to reserve a time to visit Santa.

