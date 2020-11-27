Advertisement

Shooting at Knoxville lounge leaves security guard hospitalized

Investigators said the security guard was reportedly shot by a man that refused to leave the lounge.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot at a Knoxville business overnight.

Police responded to a reported shooting at the Melrose Hookah Lounge located at 821 Melrose Avenue around 2:40 a.m. Friday.

On the scene, officers located a man who worked as security for the lounge who had been shot. The man was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Investigators said the security guard was reportedly shot by a man that refused to leave the lounge when asked.

The incident is now under investigation by the Violent Crimes Unit. There are no suspects in custody at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

