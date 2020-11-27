Small businesses prepare for consumer shift amid pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For two months, Rala in the Old City was shut down due to COVID-19 precautions.

In the time the doors were shut, team members and management worked on getting a website up and running to off-set not being open to in-person business.

”Staying safe is a priority for people right now, so that’s something we’ve been able to allow people to do,” said Carrie Garrison & Zoe Evans, Team Members at Rala.

The website has 95 percent of the store’s inventory on it.

While providing people a safe and easy avenue to shop, it also expands the store’s reach.

”We’re shipping an order to like Arizona this morning, and we shipped like a lot to California. It’s kinda cool to see,” said Garrison and Evans.

Near Market Square, Nothing Too Fancy has had a website since they opened almost eight years ago.

”We’ve had an online shop since we opened, and it was key for us especially with the first shut down we had this year,” said Lisa Cyr-Burnett, owner of Nothing Too Fancy.

Burnett has the same luxury with her online store, she is able to fill orders from all across the country, and even the globe.

”We ship overseas, too, so it’s unbelievable to see a little Tennessee tri-star shirt going to Denmark, so it’s really fun,” said Burnett. ”And then you see the pictures people post on social media of their baby wearing your stuff in some country, it’s really amazing, and especially as a small business owner it’s what gets you through especially on hard days.”

According to Adobe Analytics, Americans will spend more than $12 billion on Cyber Monday.

