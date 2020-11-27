Son dies after murdering father, stabbing mother on Thanksgiving Day

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Louisiana investigators said an 82-year-old man was stabbed to death November 26 by his son. The man’s wife was also stabbed, but she survived and was in stable condition, WVUE reported.

Investigators said the murder occurred around 8 a.m. on Tricou Street. Officers responded to the home for a medical call and found the husband and wife suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The couple’s son, DeFranklin Reynolds, was found shot multiple times. Investigators discovered that another relative shot him in defense of the mother and father.

Reynolds was transported to an area hospital where he later died of his injuries.

