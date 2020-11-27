Suspect in custody after Tennessee mother, teen shot

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WTVF) — A suspect was arrested in connection to a Friday shooting of a mother and her teenage daughter, the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office said.

WTVF reported that a 46-year-old woman and her 15-year-old daughter were shot and taken to an area hospital early Friday morning. The mother is currently in critical condition after being shot in the head. The 15-year-old was shot in the wrist.

The call came in at 1 a.m. at a residence on Boyd Holland Road in Springfield.

Deputies said the suspect, 38-year-old Robert Mitchell, was still at the scene on Boyd Holland Road when they arrived, and he surrendered. Investigators said the three lived together, and the shooting happened after a “domestic altercation” between Mitchell and the mother.

Mitchell was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault. The investigation remains ongoing.

