Tenn. woman accused of shooting victim after fight at gas station

Memphis police said a woman was charged after a fight at an area gas station led to a shooting inside an East Memphis home.
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police said a woman was charged after a fight at an area gas station led to a shooting inside an East Memphis home.

WREG reported officers responded to the 3900 block of Southlawn Avenue on November 22 after getting reports of shots fired around 7 p.m. A neighbor told officers that, prior to the shooting, an armed woman in black hoodie knocked on her door looking for the shooting victim. The suspect moved on when she realized she was at the wrong apartment.

The neighbor said she heard an altercation followed by gunshots several minutes later.

Officers found the victim and said she was suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim told officers she had been involved in an altercation with the suspect, identified as Jorekia Bowden, earlier. Later that evening, the suspect went to the woman’s home, forced her way inside and shot her, investigators said.

Bowden was arrested on Thursday and charged with attempted first-degree murder and especailly aggravated burglary.

