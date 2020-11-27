Advertisement

Tennessee House Republicans vote to close off caucus meetings to public

Tennessee House Republicans have voted to close off their caucus meetings to the public and keep their current slate of legislative leaders in place.
(WVLT)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee House Republicans have voted to close off their caucus meetings to the public and keep their current slate of legislative leaders in place.

According to The Tennessean, the caucus voted 56-11 on Tuesday to close off their future meetings. GOP Caucus Chairman Rep. Jeremy Faison said afterward that the vote says House Republicans want to take care of their personal business within the caucus.

The caucus also voted in favor of reinstalling Speaker Cameron Sexton, Majority Leader William Lamberth and Faison as caucus chairman.

Other returning leaders were also retained. The House GOP has a 73-26 supermajority over Democrats.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis Police Department vehicle / Source: WMC
Man and woman found dead in Tennessee home, police say
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert for a 3-year-old girl...
TBI confirms missing 3-year-old found safe, grandmother in custody
Judge Ray Grimes
Tennessee judge dies from COVID-19
Knox County dispatch confirmed investigators were called to a reported shooting along I-40 near...
KPD: Two suspects on the run, accused of shooting two victims in road rage incident along I-40
Investigators said the security guard was reportedly shot by a man that refused to leave the...
Shooting at Knoxville lounge leaves security guard hospitalized

Latest News

77-year-old Kentucky woman robbed in cemetery while mourning daughter
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Beshear files appeal to keep private, religious schools closed for in-person classes
Sarah Fuller will don a football uniform on Vanderbilt's sideline.
Vanderbilt’s Sarah Fuller becomes first woman to play in a Power 5 conference football game
Enjoy the sunshine on Saturday, more clouds and rain Sunday.
Sunny and warm today, showers and snow to start the week
Varsity all access
Oak Ridge, Alcoa to play for a state championship