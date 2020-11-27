Advertisement

Tennessee judge dies from COVID-19

Judge Ray Grimes
Judge Ray Grimes(Montgomery County Court)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 8:42 AM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee judge passed away Thursday after losing a battle against COVID-19.

According to state court officials, Montgomery County Judge Ray Grimes had been hospitalized for several days due to the coronavirus.

Grimes passed away Thursday at the age of 73.

Before becoming a judge in 1998, Grimes practiced law in Clarksville and served as a Montgomery County Commissioner.

Grimes received the McCain-Abernathy Memorial Award from the Tennessee Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges in 2011.

