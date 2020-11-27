Advertisement

Tennessee man accused of driving drunk with 3 kids in vehicle

A Memphis man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence with three children in the vehicle Wednesday, WMC reported.
A Memphis man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence with three children in the vehicle Wednesday, WMC reported.
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 7:56 PM EST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/WVLT) - A Memphis man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence with three children in the vehicle Wednesday, WMC reported.

Police charged 40-year-old Anthony B. Jones with three counts of DUI/child endangerment with a child under 18. reckless driving, public intoxication, driving while license suspended/revoked/canceled, violation of vehicle registration and financial responsibility.

WMC reported that, according to an affidavit, an office responded to a crash in Parkway Village in which Jones was the driver. He reportedly told the officer that he had been involved in a crash with three kids under 12.

The affidavit said Jones had slurred speech, pinpoint pupils and he was struggling to keep his balance. He also reportedly had no proof of insurance or driver’s license.

The officer said Jones admitted that he would not be able to pass a standardized field sobriety test, and on the way to jail, he reportedly told an officer he “had a thing and a half of Jose Cuervo.”

