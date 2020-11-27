Advertisement

Tennessee women accused of using children to help steal from Target store

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clarksville Police Department at 931-648-0656.
A sign is pictured at a Target store on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Oklahoma City.
A sign is pictured at a Target store on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Oklahoma City.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 8:41 AM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Clarksville Police Department are on the search for two women accused of using children to shoplift from a Target store.

Police responded to a reported theft at the Target near Governor’s Square Mall around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Surveillance video showed the shoplifters were accompanied by five children.

According to investigators, the two women took several items and put jackets and backpacks on the children before leaving the store without paying.

Police believe they left the scene in a silver Cadillac Deville with temporary tags.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clarksville Police Department at 931-648-0656.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis Police Department vehicle / Source: WMC
Man and woman found dead in Tennessee home, police say
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert for a 3-year-old girl...
TBI confirms missing 3-year-old found safe, grandmother in custody
Judge Ray Grimes
Tennessee judge dies from COVID-19
Knox County dispatch confirmed investigators were called to a reported shooting along I-40 near...
KPD: Two suspects on the run, accused of shooting two victims in road rage incident along I-40
Investigators said the security guard was reportedly shot by a man that refused to leave the...
Shooting at Knoxville lounge leaves security guard hospitalized

Latest News

77-year-old Kentucky woman robbed in cemetery while mourning daughter
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Beshear files appeal to keep private, religious schools closed for in-person classes
Sarah Fuller will don a football uniform on Vanderbilt's sideline.
Vanderbilt’s Sarah Fuller becomes first woman to play in a Power 5 conference football game
Enjoy the sunshine on Saturday, more clouds and rain Sunday.
Sunny and warm today, showers and snow to start the week
Varsity all access
Oak Ridge, Alcoa to play for a state championship