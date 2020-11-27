Tennessee women accused of using children to help steal from Target store

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Clarksville Police Department are on the search for two women accused of using children to shoplift from a Target store.

Police responded to a reported theft at the Target near Governor’s Square Mall around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Surveillance video showed the shoplifters were accompanied by five children.

According to investigators, the two women took several items and put jackets and backpacks on the children before leaving the store without paying.

Police believe they left the scene in a silver Cadillac Deville with temporary tags.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clarksville Police Department at 931-648-0656.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.