Thanksgiving morning apartment fire leaves Tennessee family homeless

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WREG) — A West Tennessee family is homeless following an early morning apartment fire Thanksgiving Day.

WREG reported that the incident occurred at Hilltop Apartments in Memphis, and management believes the fire might have started in the vacant unit above the family’s and that someone may have been living there.

The victim, Ambra Whitley, said her husband and brother were able to escape the fire unharmed, but all her belongings were destroyed.

The family plans to stay with family members for the time being.

