Two killed in Clarksville shooting on Thanksgiving Day
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 8:34 PM EST
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two people were killed in a Thanksgiving Day shooting in Clarksville, investigators said.
WTVF reported Clarksville police responded to a home on Eagle’s View Drive around 2:30 p.m. where they found two people dead.
Police said the incident remains under investigation.
