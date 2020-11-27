Want to shop local this Christmas? Check out Bead Chick Jewelry

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dana McAlister says beautiful stones and nature inspire a lot of her work at Bead Chick Jewelry. She does her own metalwork too. Some of her most popular pieces have the outline of the state of Tennessee etched out of sterling silver with a copper shadow of the Smokey Mountains.

“It just turns out so stunningly beautiful it’s a great representation of the state,” said McAlister.

She sells earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and rings- even keychains. Her designs make perfect one-of-a-kind gifts.

“Every one is made by hand, so you’re never going to have exactly the same thing. A lot of pieces are things I won’t replicate. I want people to take it and walk away super happy and go oh my gosh I’ve been looking at this for forever this is the perfect piece,” said McAlister.

Each sale helps keep her working and pursuing her passion for creating.

“It makes them smile and that to me is really worth more than anything. I really enjoy getting to do that for somebody,” said McAlister.

McAlister says she’s getting more support now because people want to buy local. You can check out her website here. She also can create custom pieces.

