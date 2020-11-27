What to do after attending a Thanksgiving gathering, according to doctors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many people adjusted their Thanksgiving celebrations to take precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Doctors say, even if a person’s family gathered in a small group there are more steps they can take to stay safe.

To ensure individuals are safe after gathering around others, doctors said they should get a COVID test, even if they were tested before the holiday, WTVF reported.

Doctors, however, said people should not get tested right away. For the most accurate results, they say to wait about a week before being tested.

“If you’re the kind of person who gets together on Thanksgiving, you’re already thinking about getting together for the holidays -- be careful about that,” said Dr. William Schaffner with Vanderbilt University Medical Center. “Continue during the month of December to be very very cautious for sure.”

During this time, doctors suggest reducing activities and staying at home when possible.

