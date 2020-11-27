Advertisement

What to do after attending a Thanksgiving gathering, according to doctors

During this time, doctors suggest reducing activities and staying at home when possible.
Thanksgiving meal
Thanksgiving meal(WTOK)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 8:37 AM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many people adjusted their Thanksgiving celebrations to take precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Doctors say, even if a person’s family gathered in a small group there are more steps they can take to stay safe.

To ensure individuals are safe after gathering around others, doctors said they should get a COVID test, even if they were tested before the holiday, WTVF reported.

Doctors, however, said people should not get tested right away. For the most accurate results, they say to wait about a week before being tested.

“If you’re the kind of person who gets together on Thanksgiving, you’re already thinking about getting together for the holidays -- be careful about that,” said Dr. William Schaffner with Vanderbilt University Medical Center. “Continue during the month of December to be very very cautious for sure.”

During this time, doctors suggest reducing activities and staying at home when possible.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis Police Department vehicle / Source: WMC
Man and woman found dead in Tennessee home, police say
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert for a 3-year-old girl...
TBI confirms missing 3-year-old found safe, grandmother in custody
Judge Ray Grimes
Tennessee judge dies from COVID-19
Knox County dispatch confirmed investigators were called to a reported shooting along I-40 near...
KPD: Two suspects on the run, accused of shooting two victims in road rage incident along I-40
Investigators said the security guard was reportedly shot by a man that refused to leave the...
Shooting at Knoxville lounge leaves security guard hospitalized

Latest News

77-year-old Kentucky woman robbed in cemetery while mourning daughter
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Beshear files appeal to keep private, religious schools closed for in-person classes
Sarah Fuller will don a football uniform on Vanderbilt's sideline.
Vanderbilt’s Sarah Fuller becomes first woman to play in a Power 5 conference football game
Enjoy the sunshine on Saturday, more clouds and rain Sunday.
Sunny and warm today, showers and snow to start the week
Varsity all access
Oak Ridge, Alcoa to play for a state championship