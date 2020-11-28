Advertisement

77-year-old Kentucky woman robbed in cemetery while mourning daughter

A Kentucky woman was robbed in a cemetery earlier this month while mourning her late daughter and son-in-law, WAVE reported.
(WCAX)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WVLT) -A Kentucky woman was robbed in a cemetery earlier this month while mourning her late daughter and son-in-law, WAVE reported.

As she healed, it was the last place she thought she would become the victim of a robbery but her son said she was attacked at Bethany Cemetery off Dixie Highway.

“On her way home, she stops from church and visits my sister’s grave who just passed away just a few months ago,” Jeff Agee, her son, said.

WAVE reported having to bury her own child was tough, but doing that right after her daughter’s husband died too made it even harder.

“Along with her husband, my brother-in-law, they died within 10 days of each other,” Agee said. “So, it was very traumatic for my mom.”

The place many go to find peace became anything but peaceful as two men in their late teens to early twenties approached her while she was mourning her loved ones, WAVE reported.

“They were really nice to her and all of a sudden they started reaching into her pockets and taking her stuff,” Agee said. “They took her credit cards and her car. They went to Meijer and they charged $600.”

Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson said the car has now been recovered and currently investigating the incident.

“My mom’s a sweetheart,” he said. “She wouldn’t harm a flea.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis Police Department vehicle / Source: WMC
Man and woman found dead in Tennessee home, police say
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert for a 3-year-old girl...
TBI confirms missing 3-year-old found safe, grandmother in custody
Judge Ray Grimes
Tennessee judge dies from COVID-19
Knox County dispatch confirmed investigators were called to a reported shooting along I-40 near...
KPD: Two suspects on the run, accused of shooting two victims in road rage incident along I-40
Investigators said the security guard was reportedly shot by a man that refused to leave the...
Shooting at Knoxville lounge leaves security guard hospitalized

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Beshear files appeal to keep private, religious schools closed for in-person classes
Sarah Fuller will don a football uniform on Vanderbilt's sideline.
Vanderbilt’s Sarah Fuller becomes first woman to play in a Power 5 conference football game
Enjoy the sunshine on Saturday, more clouds and rain Sunday.
Sunny and warm today, showers and snow to start the week
Varsity all access
Oak Ridge, Alcoa to play for a state championship