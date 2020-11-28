Advertisement

Basketball legend Michael Jordan donates $2 million to Feeding America

Basketball legend and North Carolina native Michael Jordan made a huge financial donation to feed the hungry, WITN reported.
Former basketball superstar Michael Jordan speaks during a press conference ahead of NBA...
Former basketball superstar Michael Jordan speaks during a press conference ahead of NBA basketball game between Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks in Paris, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.(Source: AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
The group, Feeding America thanked the six time world champion for a $2 million gift to the organization.

WITN reported, the money comes from Jordan’s earnings from the Emmy-winning documentary “The Last Dance.”

Feeding America leaders say the donation will help supply food to an estimated 1 in 6 Americans who face food insecurity.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WITN. All rights reserved.

