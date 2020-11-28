Christmas cheer swings into full gear as two Knoxville businesses team up to give back

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With Thanksgiving over, attention is now shifting toward decorating for Christmas.

Raise the Tree and Central Filling Station in the Fourth and Gill neighborhood of Knoxville are teaming up to give back to charity.

Raise the Tree, along with its three other permanent locations, is hosting multiple pop-up shops to help give back to area local charities.

Saturday the businesses collaborated with Central Filling Station to host one of those pop-up shops and give back.

It’s Christmas time in Tennessee! Raise the Tree is taking their show on the road, this time to Central Filling Station. Proceeds can go to any of the four charities they support. It’s rocking and rolling until 9 tonight! @wvlt pic.twitter.com/XWbyWBIQcu — Will Puckett (@WVLTWill) November 28, 2020

”Well for us this is a community space and a place people can gather and feel safe and enjoy one another, and I think it’s important for us to lean into that and give back to the community as best we can,” said Garrett Thomson, a bartender at Central Filling Station.

Raise the Tree is hosting its tree lots until they run out of trees, they’re also providing some delivery options.

