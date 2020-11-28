Lanes reopen on I-75 after crash

PHILADELPHIA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lanes have reopened following a crash Friday night on I-75 in Philadelphia, the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office.

LCSO said some lanes on I-75 were briefly blocked after a farm tractor being pulled by a trailer overturned.

The crash occurred at mile marker 68.

NOVEMBER 27, 2020 | 8:00 pm EST *UPDATE @ 9:45 pm EST - All lanes of I-75 SB are reopened at this time. CRASH BLOCKS... Posted by Loudon County Sheriff's Office, TN. on Friday, November 27, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.