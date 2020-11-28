Advertisement

Lanes reopen on I-75 after crash

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash Friday night in the area of Philadelphia.
The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash Friday night in the area of Philadelphia.
The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash Friday night in the area of Philadelphia.(LCSO)
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 8:34 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lanes have reopened following a crash Friday night on I-75 in Philadelphia, the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office.

LCSO said some lanes on I-75 were briefly blocked after a farm tractor being pulled by a trailer overturned.

The crash occurred at mile marker 68.

NOVEMBER 27, 2020 | 8:00 pm EST *UPDATE @ 9:45 pm EST - All lanes of I-75 SB are reopened at this time. CRASH BLOCKS...

Posted by Loudon County Sheriff's Office, TN. on Friday, November 27, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis Police Department vehicle / Source: WMC
Man and woman found dead in Tennessee home, police say
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert for a 3-year-old girl...
TBI confirms missing 3-year-old found safe, grandmother in custody
Judge Ray Grimes
Tennessee judge dies from COVID-19
Knox County dispatch confirmed investigators were called to a reported shooting along I-40 near...
KPD: Two suspects on the run, accused of shooting two victims in road rage incident along I-40
Investigators said the security guard was reportedly shot by a man that refused to leave the...
Shooting at Knoxville lounge leaves security guard hospitalized

Latest News

77-year-old Kentucky woman robbed in cemetery while mourning daughter
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Beshear files appeal to keep private, religious schools closed for in-person classes
Sarah Fuller will don a football uniform on Vanderbilt's sideline.
Vanderbilt’s Sarah Fuller becomes first woman to play in a Power 5 conference football game
Enjoy the sunshine on Saturday, more clouds and rain Sunday.
Sunny and warm today, showers and snow to start the week
Varsity all access
Oak Ridge, Alcoa to play for a state championship