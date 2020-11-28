Lanes reopen on I-75 after crash
The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash Friday night in the area of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lanes have reopened following a crash Friday night on I-75 in Philadelphia, the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office.
LCSO said some lanes on I-75 were briefly blocked after a farm tractor being pulled by a trailer overturned.
The crash occurred at mile marker 68.
