KPD: Two suspects on the run, accused of shooting two victims in road rage incident along I-40

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were hospitalized Friday night following a suspected road rage shooting along I-40, the Knoxville Police Department said.

A spokesperson with the Knoxville Police Department said a driver and passenger, in a VW Jetta, reported they were shot in an apparent road rage incident around 9:30 p.m. near mile marker 399 near Strawberry Plains.

Officers found the two victims pulled over on the side of the road suffering from multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. They were taken to UT Medical Center for treatment.

Police say the suspects were described as two men driving a newer model Blue Ford Explorer and last seen driving on I-40W near the Strawberry Plains Exit.

If you have any information, police ask you to call 865-215-7212.

