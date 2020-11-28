Heavy rain to light snow for the new week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Get ready for a big shock to the system as you head back to work and school. Rain, snow and chilly temperatures will greet you on Monday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Overnight, look for fair skies, light winds and a bit of frost. Sunday morning’s lows will dip into the mid and upper 30s.

Sunday is where the first impacts from the approaching winter system will be felt. Clouds build through the day, eventually leading to showers around sunset. The rain becomes heavier and more widespread Sunday night into Monday morning. Rainfall will be between three-quarters and an inch.

LOOKING AHEAD

It’s going to be windy overnight Sunday and into Monday with winds 15-20 mph with gusts near 30. In the Smoky Mountains, we’re looking at 30-40 mph winds with gusts approaching 60. This could bring down some trees and power lines, so keep the WVLT Weather App handy and your phone charged so you can keep up with the changing weather.

A WVLT Weather Alert is posted for Monday and Tuesday for frigid temperatures and snowfall. A light dusting of snow is possible through Tuesday morning for the valley, 1-2″ for the plateau and 2-6″ for the East Tennessee mountains. Due to the ground temperatures, most of the accumulations will be on the grassy surfaces.

A dusting of snow is expected in the valley through Tuesday. Higher amounts of snow expected in the Smoky Mountains. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Monday’s temperatures will fall through the day, tumbling into the mid 30s for the afternoon. While the transition to snow will be fairly early Monday morning for the higher elevations, it will take until sunset before the flakes fly in the valley.

Light snow will start wrapping up Tuesday morning. We’ll start the day in the low to mid 30s. Even as the sun tries to peek through, we’ll only manage the upper 30s for highs with “feels like” temperatures in the 20s!

Wednesday and Thursday will give us a chance to thaw out as the sun returns. Highs will remain cool in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. The next chance for rain and snow arrives Friday into Saturday.

Heavy rain Sunday night changes over to snow Monday and Tuesday. (WVLT)

