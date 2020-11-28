Advertisement

Heavy rain to light snow for the new week

WVLT Weather Alert Days are up for Monday & Tuesday due to frigid temperatures and snowfall.
By Austin Bowling
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Get ready for a big shock to the system as you head back to work and school. Rain, snow and chilly temperatures will greet you on Monday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Overnight, look for fair skies, light winds and a bit of frost. Sunday morning’s lows will dip into the mid and upper 30s.

Sunday is where the first impacts from the approaching winter system will be felt. Clouds build through the day, eventually leading to showers around sunset. The rain becomes heavier and more widespread Sunday night into Monday morning. Rainfall will be between three-quarters and an inch.

LOOKING AHEAD

It’s going to be windy overnight Sunday and into Monday with winds 15-20 mph with gusts near 30. In the Smoky Mountains, we’re looking at 30-40 mph winds with gusts approaching 60. This could bring down some trees and power lines, so keep the WVLT Weather App handy and your phone charged so you can keep up with the changing weather.

A WVLT Weather Alert is posted for Monday and Tuesday for frigid temperatures and snowfall. A light dusting of snow is possible through Tuesday morning for the valley, 1-2″ for the plateau and 2-6″ for the East Tennessee mountains. Due to the ground temperatures, most of the accumulations will be on the grassy surfaces.

A dusting of snow is expected in the valley through Tuesday. Higher amounts of snow expected in...
A dusting of snow is expected in the valley through Tuesday. Higher amounts of snow expected in the Smoky Mountains.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

Monday’s temperatures will fall through the day, tumbling into the mid 30s for the afternoon. While the transition to snow will be fairly early Monday morning for the higher elevations, it will take until sunset before the flakes fly in the valley.

Light snow will start wrapping up Tuesday morning. We’ll start the day in the low to mid 30s. Even as the sun tries to peek through, we’ll only manage the upper 30s for highs with “feels like” temperatures in the 20s!

Wednesday and Thursday will give us a chance to thaw out as the sun returns. Highs will remain cool in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. The next chance for rain and snow arrives Friday into Saturday.

Android Users
iPhone Users
Heavy rain Sunday night changes over to snow Monday and Tuesday.
Heavy rain Sunday night changes over to snow Monday and Tuesday.(WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knox County dispatch confirmed investigators were called to a reported shooting along I-40 near...
KPD: Two suspects on the run, accused of shooting two victims in road rage incident along I-40
The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash Friday night in the area of Philadelphia.
Lanes reopen on I-75 after crash
Man missing after boat overturns below Fort Loudoun Dam
Thor went missing Friday from his handler's yard
Missing K-9 found safe
Memphis Police Department vehicle / Source: WMC
Man and woman found dead in Tennessee home, police say