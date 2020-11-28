Advertisement

John Travolta posts emotional message thanking his fans for their support following his wife’s death

The couple got married in 1991 and have three children, Jett, who died in 2009, Ella, and Benjamin.

Kelly Preston and John Travolta attend the premiere of &amp;quot;Gotti&amp;quot; at the SVA Theatre on Thursday, June 14, 2018, in New York.(Source: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) (KKCO)
By Arial Starks
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
(CNN)- John Travolta took to social media to share a Thanksgiving message with his fans, thanking them for their support following the death of his wife.

Travolta’s wife, actress Kelly Preston, died in July after a two-year battle with cancer. After such a tumultuous year with the Covid-19 pandemic and Preston’s death the “Grease” star posted an emotional message of thanks on Friday.

“I just wanted to take this moment to thank each and every one of you for supporting me in such an incredible way this year. Happy Thanksgiving, and always love,” he said in a video on his Instagram page.

The couple got married in 1991 and have three children, Jett, who died in 2009, Ella, and Benjamin.

At the time of her death, Travolta said she “fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered.”

