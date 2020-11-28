Advertisement

Man missing after boat overturns below Fort Loudoun Dam

A man is missing after a boat overturned below Fort Loudoun Dam Saturday.
(WYMT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A man is missing after a boat overturned below Fort Loudoun Dam Saturday.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency, a fiberglass fishing boat with two men onboard overturned around 10 a.m.

TWRA says bystanders pulled one of the men from the water and transported to UT Medical Center. The second man is still missing.

The boat was pulled into the spillway and washed out with heavy damage.

TWRA says it is working with TVA to halt water discharge to create safe search conditions.

This morning around 10:00 AM, a fiberglass fishing boat with two fishermen onboard overturned below Fort Loudoun dam...

Posted by Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency on Saturday, November 28, 2020

