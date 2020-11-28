Missing K-9 found safe
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to the Maryville Police Department, missing K-9 Thor was located Saturday and found safe.
According to MPD, K-9 Thor went missing from its handler’s yard in the Indian Warpath Rd/ Reagan Mill Rd area around 11:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27.
“We’d like to ask for the public assistance in trying to bring him home. The dog is friendly by nature and normally not aggressive unless provoked or given commands”, MPD said in a Facebook post.
