Missing K-9 found safe

According to the Maryville Police Department, missing K-9 Thor was located Saturday and found safe.
Thor went missing Friday from his handler's yard
By Arial Starks
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
According to MPD, K-9 Thor went missing from its handler’s yard in the Indian Warpath Rd/ Reagan Mill Rd area around 11:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27.

On November 27th at approximately 11:30 PM Thor, one of our K-9 units, went missing from his handler’s back yard in the...

Posted by Maryville Police Department-TN on Saturday, November 28, 2020

“We’d like to ask for the public assistance in trying to bring him home. The dog is friendly by nature and normally not aggressive unless provoked or given commands”, MPD said in a Facebook post.

