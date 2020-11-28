Oak Ridge, Alcoa to play for a state championship

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tickets have been punched for the 2020 Blue Cross Bowl. Headed back to Cookeville is 5-time defending state champion Alcoa. The Tornadoes traveled to Red Bank and defeated the Lions 42-7. Gary Rankin’s defense continues to flex its muscle. Alcoa has given up just 20 points this postseason. Alcoa will face Milan in the Class-3A title game next Friday afternoon.

Advancing to Cookeville for the first time since 2005 will be Joe Gaddis’ Oak Ridge Wildcats. The Cats picked up a hard fought 14-0 win over South-Doyle in the Class-5A semifinal. Defense ruled the night at Blankenship Field in Oak Ridge. An early Cherokees fumble would set up the game’s first score and it would stay 7-0 until late in the 4th quarter when QB Mitchell Gibbons broke free on 3rd and 20 heading all the way to the end zone for a touchdown. The Wildcats will play Summit High School for the 5-A championship next Friday night at Tennessee Tech.

Class 1A

South Pittsburg 42, Coalfield 0

Fayetteville 38, Lake Co. 24

Class 2A

Meigs Co. 16, Trousdale Co. 12

Peabody 42, Waverly 7

Class 3A

Alcoa 42, Red Bank 7

Milan 27, Pearl-Cohn 13

Class 4A

Elizabethton 56, Nolensville 21

Haywood 17, Lexington 14

Class 5A

Oak Ridge 14, South-Doyle 0

Summit 35, Henry Co. 21

Class 6A

Oakland 49, Maryville 7

Brentwood 24, Bartlett 14

