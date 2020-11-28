Sunny and warm today, showers and snow to start the week

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Welcome to Saturday and a nice clear start with just a few clouds, patches of fog and chilly temperatures.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s a beautiful sunrise across the region with clear skies. Temperatures will rebound nicely today for those of you going out to Smoky Mountain Christmas in Townsend or shopping at Tanger Outlets in Sevierville. The sun will help 60 feel a lot warmer with those jackets on.

High’s on Saturday will be near 60 in Knoxville to 57 in Crossville.

Clouds will be on the increase tonight, but we should stay dry. Evening activities will come with the need for a jacket as we fall back into the 50s through much of the evening. Sunday starts off cloudy with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. With calm winds some areas could see patches of frost.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday brings changes to our weather that will be felt for the much of the week ahead. Clouds build through the day and that leads to scattered showers around sunset. The rain becomes heavier and more widespread as we go into the late evening hours of Sunday and the Morning of Monday.

It’s going to be windy overnight Sunday and into Monday with winds 15-20 mph with gusts near 30. In the Smoky Mountains we’re looking at 30-40 mph winds with gusts near 60. This could bring down some trees and powerlines so keep the WVLT Weather App handy and your phone charged so you can keep up with the changing weather.

Rainfall will be between ¾-1″ through the period.

A WVLT Weather Alert is posted for Monday and Tuesday for frigid temperatures and snowfall. A light dusting of snow is possible by Tuesday morning for the valley, 1-2″ for the plateau and 2-4″ for the East Tennessee mountains. Due to the ground temperatures, most of the accumulations will be on the grassy surfaces.

Monday temperatures will fall through the day and be in the mid 30s for the afternoon and that’s when we’ll start to see the rain transition to a wet snow.

Tuesday we’ll wake up to temperatures in the mid 20s and light snowfall across the area. That snow will continue into the early afternoon and lead to dusting in Knoxville to an inch along the plateau and foothills. Higher elevations of the Smoky Mountains will see upwards of 4-6″ as we go above 3,000 ft.

In terms of accumulation on the ground for the valley will be limited because the ground is still warm.

A dusting of snow is expected in the valley through Tuesday. Higher amounts of snow expected in the Smoky Mountains. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

A big story through the middle of next week is just how cold it’s going to be. Temperatures in the mid 20s means some of the coldest air of the season will move into our area.

