Advertisement

Trixie the whale shark dies at the Georgia Aquarium

Whale sharks are the largest fish species in the world and are listed as endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.
Trixie had been at the Georgia Aquarium since 2006.
Trixie had been at the Georgia Aquarium since 2006.(CNN)
By Arial Starks
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN)- The largest female whale shark at Georgia Aquarium has died, the Atlanta attraction announced.

The massive shark named Trixie died on Friday after “having difficulty navigating the habitat earlier in the day,” the aquarium said in a statement on its Facebook page. Her health quickly declined, according to the statement.

“Even after exhaustive veterinary and animal care efforts, she ultimately passed away,” the aquarium said.

Trixie was one of the aquarium’s first whale sharks and has been a star in its 6.3 million gallon Ocean Voyager exhibit since 2006, according the statement.

“She contributed enormously to our understanding of whale sharks and their care. Loss is inevitable, but that does not make it any less painful,” the aquarium said.

Whale sharks are the largest fish species in the world and are listed as endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

They are native to the tropical Atlantic, Pacific and Indian Oceans, according to the aquarium.

The fish range in length between 18 and 32.8 feet, but can grow to more than 60 feet long.

Despite their enormous size, whale sharks live on a diet of tiny shrimp, krill, fish eggs, sardines, anchovies and other small prey.

Threats to whale sharks include entanglement in fishing nets, boat strikes, ingestion of marine debris and micro plastics, and in some cases human interference through unregulated tourism.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knox County dispatch confirmed investigators were called to a reported shooting along I-40 near...
KPD: Two suspects on the run, accused of shooting two victims in road rage incident along I-40
The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash Friday night in the area of Philadelphia.
Lanes reopen on I-75 after crash
Man missing after boat overturns below Fort Loudoun Dam
Thor went missing Friday from his handler's yard
Missing K-9 found safe
Memphis Police Department vehicle / Source: WMC
Man and woman found dead in Tennessee home, police say

Latest News

Thor went missing Friday from his handler's yard
Missing K-9 found safe
Snow over New Tazewell, TN in November of 2019
Heavy rain to light snow for the new week
Junior guard scores 18 points to lead Tennessee past WKU
Lady Vols open season with a win
Lady Vols
Lady Vols open season with 87-47 win over WKU
Elf on a Shelf Knoxville
Knoxville’s annual ‘Elf on a Shelf’ scavenger hunt in full swing