Vanderbilt’s Sarah Fuller becomes first woman to play in a Power 5 conference football game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Vanderbilt University is making history Saturday as its women’s soccer player makes history as the first woman to play in a Power 5 conference game.

According to the university, Sarah Fuller will be available as a place-kicker for the Commodores today against the Missouri Tigers.

The Power 5 is made up of the biggest athletic conferences, including the SEC, Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), Big Ten Conference, Big 12 Conference and Pac-12 Conference.

“Let’s make history,” said Fuller in a Tweet.

The Commodores take on the Missouri Tigers, Saturday Nov. 28 at 12:00 p.m. E.T.

