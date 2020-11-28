Walmart announces Cyber Monday 2020 deals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Walmart announced Friday its top Cyber Monday deals for 2020.

According to the retailer, the top deals among the thousands that will launch on Monday, Nov. 30 at 12:00 a.m. ET on Walmart.com and include:

Ninja Food TenderCrisp 8 qt. Pressure Cooker for $149 (was $249)

Fisher Price Laugh & Learn Chairs (Pink and Yellow) for $20 (was $35)

BISSELL PowerForce Helix Turbo Rewind Pet Bagless Vacuum for $59 (was $89)

Barbie Estate Malibu House Playset for $49 (was $99)

Lenovo Chromebook S330, 14″ HD Display – a Walmart exclusive for $159 (was $199)

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones with Apple W1 Headphones Chip (white) for $199 (was $289)

Blue Diamond, Blue Limited-Edition Nonstick Ceramic 11-Piece Cookware Set for $49 (was $89.99)

1/4 Carat T.W. Diamond Stud Earring in 14Kt White Gold by Brilliance Fine Jewelry for $79.99 (was $104)

Marvel Avengers: Endgame Titan Hero Series Action Figure 4 Pack for $20 (was $34)

Portland Boot Company Cairo 12″ Faux Fur Trim Snow Boot for Women for $34.99 (was $49.95)

According to the post from Scott McCall, chief merchandising officer at Walmart U.S., some of the items will be available for NextDay delivery, free two-day shipping, or in-store pickup.

“Our Merchants have pulled together our biggest and best Cyber Monday savings to-date, and we’ve staffed up in our fulfillment centers to process orders quickly for delivery,” McCall said.

