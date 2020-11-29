Anderson County High School moves to virtual learning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anderson County High School will move to virtual learning due to COVID-19, school officials announced Sunday.

“Due to a recent rise in COVID-19 cases and an inability to staff all necessary instructional positions, Anderson County High School “Home of the Mavs” will be transitioning all students to virtual until December 7th,” the schools system said in a Facebook post.

ACS says all students will receive virtual instruction through their Google Classroom Monday, November 30.

No other closures have been announced for Anderson County Schools.

