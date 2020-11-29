Advertisement

Anderson County High School moves to virtual learning

No other closures have been announced for Anderson County Schools.
By Arial Starks
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anderson County High School will move to virtual learning due to COVID-19, school officials announced Sunday.

Due to a recent rise in COVID-19 cases and an inability to staff all necessary instructional positions, Anderson County...

Posted by Anderson County Schools TN on Sunday, November 29, 2020

“Due to a recent rise in COVID-19 cases and an inability to staff all necessary instructional positions, Anderson County High School “Home of the Mavs” will be transitioning all students to virtual until December 7th,” the schools system said in a Facebook post.

ACS says all students will receive virtual instruction through their Google Classroom Monday, November 30.

No other closures have been announced for Anderson County Schools.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thor went missing Friday from his handler's yard
Missing K-9 found safe
FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2020, file photo, Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason looks on from the...
Vanderbilt fires head football coach
Snow over New Tazewell, TN in November of 2019
Heavy rain to light snow for the new week
Weather alert day
Rain changes to light snow Monday
Walmart
Walmart announces Cyber Monday 2020 deals

Latest News

Weather alert day
Heavy rain tonight, light snow Monday
Snow will be most widespread in the Smoky Mountains.
Rain switches to snow this afternoon
South Knox chimney fire
Rural Metro reminds people to clean, inspect chimneys after South Knoxville house fire
Weather alert day
Rain changes to light snow Monday
Florida running back Dameon Pierce (27) looks for room to get around Tennessee defensive back...
Tennessee vs Florida matchup to air on WVLT