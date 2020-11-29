Georgia toddler in critical care after swallowing acidic button batteries

ATLANTA, Ga. (WVLT) - A toddler in Atlanta, Georgia is in critical condition after she swallowed two button batteries Monday, WSB-TV reported.

The one-year-old girl Salima Sulemana, is in the intensive care unit at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

Her mother, Angelica Hill, is urging parents to properly dispose of batteries as she awaits information regarding the damage done to her daughter.

“Look around your house for button batteries in items and secure them right away,” Hill wrote in a Facebook post. “Don’t wait until tomorrow. Don’t throw away old batteries in the trash like I did. A young sibling could dig them out ... I didn’t imagine in a million years that throwing away old batteries would lead to this! Find a secure way to dispose of batteries and keep anything with a button battery secured away!”

Hill said she discovered her daughter had swallowed something Monday, but she didn’t know what the object was.

The batteries began eroding and releasing acid in the child’s stomach, damaging her esophagus and surrounding tissues, after being exposed to the moisture in her body.

Doctors said the injuries should be able to heal over time, but they are still monitoring for possible aorta damage over the next few days. If battery acid seeps into the aorta, there is a dangerous possibility of internal bleeding, doctors said, according to Hill, WSB-TV reported.

Atlanta toddler fighting for life after swallowing button batteries https://t.co/rueqsxRN5i — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) November 27, 2020

“I want everyone to know what a simple button battery can do,” Hill said. “With each passing hour that her vitals are stable and she’s showing no signs of internal bleeding, I praise God.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.