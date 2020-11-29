Rain changes to light snow Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Have the coats ready to go for Monday morning. Falling temperatures turn the rain to snow to start the new work week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Rain will continue to spread over the area with pockets of heavier rainfall just after midnight. Rainfall totals could approach one inch in spots. This should stay as a cold rain for the entire area through sunrise as temperatures dip into the mid and upper 40s.

Heavy rain will slow you down in the morning. The wind and snow could cause minor issues heading home. (WVLT)

A WVLT Weather Alert is posted for Monday and Tuesday for frigid temperatures and snowfall. A light dusting of snow is possible through Tuesday morning for the valley. A Winter Weather Advisory is up for the Cumberland Plateau for the potential of 1 to 2 inches of snow. A Winter Storm Watch covers most of the Smokies as 2 to 4 inches of snow are possible for areas above 3,000 feet. Nearly a foot of snow is possible in places like Mt. LeConte.

The best chance for accumulating snowfall will be over the plateau and the Smokies. (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday’s temperatures will take a tumble behind northwest winds gusting to 30 mph. We’ll be in the upper 30s and lower 40s by the afternoon with “feels like” temperatures in the 20s and 30s. While the transition to snow will be fairly early Monday morning for the higher elevations, it will take until sunset before the flakes fly in the valley.

Light snow will start wrapping up Tuesday morning. We’ll start the day in the low to mid 30s. Even as the sun tries to peek through, we’ll only manage the upper 30s for highs with “feels like” temperatures in the 20s!

Wednesday and Thursday will give us a chance to thaw out as the sun returns. Highs will remain cool in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. The next chance for a rain and snow mix arrives Friday into Saturday.

Winter weather moves through to start the week with another smaller opportunity next weekend. (WVLT)

