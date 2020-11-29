Advertisement

Knoxville’s annual ‘Elf on a Shelf’ scavenger hunt in full swing

You can play the game from November 27-January 3.
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s annual ‘Elf on a Shelf’ scavenger hunt is in full swing.

Two University of Tennessee grads game up with the game in which little elves are hiding in shops and landmarks throughout downtown Knoxville. The grads say the elves are looking out for Santa to let him know who is on the naughty/nice list.

You get your game pass from Mast General or print it at home. The first 1,500 people to sign up for the game get a Christmas-themed stamper.

Porter Stinson and his girlfriend, both of Knoxville joined in on the fun Saturday.

“We walked around the whole store just to get a look that they are in the windows,” Stinson said.

The couple threw in an additional challenge of trying to see who could find the elves first.

“This was my first time doing it, she convinced me to do it. It’s a fun competition,” said Stinson.

Players win bragging rights for completing the game. You can get a chance to enter a weekly gift card drawing by sharing your scavenger hunt photos with the hashtag #elvesInKnox and tagging @downtownknox.

