Memorial service held for Tenn. K-9 killed in line of duty
A memorial will be held next week for a Tennessee K-9 killed in the line of duty, WTVF reported.
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A memorial will be held next week for a Tennessee K-9 killed in the line of duty, WTVF reported.
The “Celebration of Service” for La Vergne K-9 Officer Sjaak is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 10:00 a.m. at Lifepoint Church in Smyrna, Tenn.
WTVF reported the service is open to anyone but seating will be limited for social distancing. Masks are recommended.
K-9 Sjaak died earlier this month after a shootout between La Vergne Police and a suspect. The suspect opened fire at the patrol car Sjaak was in with his handler Officer Justin Darby.
WTVF reported Sjaak was hit three times and died later in surgery. Officer Darby was not hit.
La Vergne officials say Sjaak is the first line-of-duty death for the department.
“This is a difficult time for not only [his handler Officer Justin Darby] and his family, but for our entire department,” said Interim Police Chief Chip Davis. “Sjaak, and the other K-9s, are a part of our family.”
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.