Advertisement

Mysterious monolith found in Utah desert has disappeared

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The mysterious metal sculpture that appeared in a desert canyon in Utah is now gone.

It’s unclear who removed it.

The monolith drew widespread interest since it was discovered Nov. 18 by officers from the Utah Department of Public Safety.

It also drew the attention of the state’s Bureau of Land Management, because installing it was illegal.

The bureau said it received reports of the monolith’s removal Friday.

Here is our official statement on the rumors surrounding the "#Monolith:" We have received credible reports that the...

Posted by Bureau of Land Management - Utah on Saturday, November 28, 2020

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knox County dispatch confirmed investigators were called to a reported shooting along I-40 near...
KPD: Two suspects on the run, accused of shooting two victims in road rage incident along I-40
The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash Friday night in the area of Philadelphia.
Lanes reopen on I-75 after crash
Man missing after boat overturns below Fort Loudoun Dam
Thor went missing Friday from his handler's yard
Missing K-9 found safe
Memphis Police Department vehicle / Source: WMC
Man and woman found dead in Tennessee home, police say

Latest News

Thor went missing Friday from his handler's yard
Missing K-9 found safe
A man is seen through the Olympic rings in front of the New National Stadium in Tokyo, Tuesday,...
Reports: Cost of Tokyo Olympics delay put at about $2 billion
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks during a news conference about the state's response to the...
Colorado governor tests positive for coronavirus
FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2019 file photo, Mike Tyson attends a celebrity golf tournament in Dana...
Mike Tyson returns to ring, draws in exhibition with Jones