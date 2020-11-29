Advertisement

Shooting near downtown Lexington leaves one dead, two injured

Lexington police were on the scene of a shooting Sunday morning on Payne Street.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 7:25 AM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say several people were shot early Sunday morning near downtown Lexington.

Officers say they were called to Payne Street, near the Lexington Cemetery, just after 2 a.m. Police say it was a reported party but have no other information. There they found three gunshot victims.

The Fayette County Coroner says 20-year-old Madilyn Taylor Grisham died at the scene from a gunshot wound.

The victims were taken to the hospital, one with what police described as life-threatening injuries.

Police say if you have any information about this shooting, you should call them at (859) 258-3600.

