2,000 TN Promise mentors needed by Friday

TN Promise needs 2,000 mentors by Friday.
(Amna Ijaz/The Texas Tribune)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are only four days remaining until the deadline to become a TN Promise mentor.

There are still 2,000 mentors needed to fill these roles.

Here are how many mentors needed in each East Tennessee county:

  • Anderson County: 6
  • Blount County: 38
  • Campbell County: 11
  • Claiborne County: 2
  • Cocke County: 15
  • Grainger County: 3
  • Hamblen County: 27
  • Jefferson County: 8
  • Knox County: 62
  • Loudon County: 24
  • Monroe County: 22
  • Morgan County: 8
  • Roane County: GOAL MET!
  • Scott County: 16
  • Sevier County: 38
  • Union County: 13

According to a release, mentors help students transition from high school to college.

“Many who use TN Promise will be the first in their family to go to college and simply need a little extra guidance and encouragement through the process.”

Mentoring only requires a one-hour per-month commitment, and in 2021, that hour will take place online with virtual support from tnAchieves Connect.

Mentors must be 21 years of age, are subject to a background check and must complete a one-hour training session. You can learn more about becoming a mentor here.

