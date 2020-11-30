2,000 TN Promise mentors needed by Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are only four days remaining until the deadline to become a TN Promise mentor.

There are still 2,000 mentors needed to fill these roles.

Here are how many mentors needed in each East Tennessee county:

Anderson County: 6

Blount County: 38

Campbell County: 11

Claiborne County: 2

Cocke County: 15

Grainger County: 3

Hamblen County: 27

Jefferson County: 8

Knox County: 62

Loudon County: 24

Monroe County: 22

Morgan County: 8

Roane County: GOAL MET!

Scott County: 16

Sevier County: 38

Union County: 13

According to a release, mentors help students transition from high school to college.

“Many who use TN Promise will be the first in their family to go to college and simply need a little extra guidance and encouragement through the process.”

Mentoring only requires a one-hour per-month commitment, and in 2021, that hour will take place online with virtual support from tnAchieves Connect.

Mentors must be 21 years of age, are subject to a background check and must complete a one-hour training session. You can learn more about becoming a mentor here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.