2,000 TN Promise mentors needed by Friday
TN Promise needs 2,000 mentors by Friday.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are only four days remaining until the deadline to become a TN Promise mentor.
There are still 2,000 mentors needed to fill these roles.
Here are how many mentors needed in each East Tennessee county:
- Anderson County: 6
- Blount County: 38
- Campbell County: 11
- Claiborne County: 2
- Cocke County: 15
- Grainger County: 3
- Hamblen County: 27
- Jefferson County: 8
- Knox County: 62
- Loudon County: 24
- Monroe County: 22
- Morgan County: 8
- Roane County: GOAL MET!
- Scott County: 16
- Sevier County: 38
- Union County: 13
According to a release, mentors help students transition from high school to college.
“Many who use TN Promise will be the first in their family to go to college and simply need a little extra guidance and encouragement through the process.”
Mentoring only requires a one-hour per-month commitment, and in 2021, that hour will take place online with virtual support from tnAchieves Connect.
Mentors must be 21 years of age, are subject to a background check and must complete a one-hour training session. You can learn more about becoming a mentor here.
