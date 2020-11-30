Advertisement

4 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Knox County

Line to receive COVID-19 testing at Knox County Health Department
Line to receive COVID-19 testing at Knox County Health Department(WVLT)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department on Monday reported four new deaths due to COVID-19.

According to data on the KCHD website, 126 patients remained hospitalized with the virus and there were 2287 as of Monday.

WVLT News witnessed several people waiting in line for COVID-19 testing at the Knox County Health Department amid the holiday season.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that anyone who may have been exposed at a Thanksgiving gathering should be tested for the virus and spend 14 days in isolation.

For more information and recommendations about holiday gatherings amid the pandemic visit the CDC website.

To learn more about where to get tested in Knox County and the latest COVID-19 data, visit the KCHD website.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Tennessee baby born from 27-year-old embryo (Source: Haleigh Crabtree Photography)
East Tenn. baby breaks record after being born from 27-year-old embryo
You can see some snow at Newfound Gap.
Transition to snow has started in some locations
Thor went missing Friday from his handler's yard
Missing K-9 found safe
FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2020, file photo, Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason looks on from the...
Vanderbilt fires head football coach
Weather alert day
Rain changes to light snow Monday

Latest News

North Carolina campground fire kills 15-year-old boy
Florida teen dead, 14-year-old injured in fight over edibles
COVID-19 patient
Alabama woman raising 12 kids after sister, brother-in-law die of COVID-19
The Hanahan Police Department charged Tyell Maurek Grant with two counts of attempted murder...
Man partially severed parents’ arms in Thanksgiving attack, SC police say
Vanderbilt Medical Center deferring some ‘non-emergency’ procedures to prepare for possible COVID-19 surge