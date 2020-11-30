4 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department on Monday reported four new deaths due to COVID-19.

According to data on the KCHD website, 126 patients remained hospitalized with the virus and there were 2287 as of Monday.

WVLT News witnessed several people waiting in line for COVID-19 testing at the Knox County Health Department amid the holiday season.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that anyone who may have been exposed at a Thanksgiving gathering should be tested for the virus and spend 14 days in isolation.

For more information and recommendations about holiday gatherings amid the pandemic visit the CDC website.

To learn more about where to get tested in Knox County and the latest COVID-19 data, visit the KCHD website.

