BBB warns of COVID-19 vaccine trial scams

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WMC) - The Better Business Bureau is warning people about scams involving COVID-19 vaccine trials.

Scammers are taking advantage of people waiting on a vaccine by letting them know they can take part in clinical trials, WMC reported.

“Basically what happens, you’ll get a text message, possibly an email, or a Facebook or social media message stating ‘hey, you could qualify for a clinical trial and make money doing it,’” said Rihanna Smith Hamblin with the BBB.

According to the BBB, if you have not inquired about a clinical trial and you get a message about one, delete the message.

Keep in mind, real clinical trials will not ask you to pay them.

