Advertisement

BBB warns of COVID-19 vaccine trial scams

The Better Business Bureau is warning about scammers taking advantage of people.
FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the...
FILE - In this Monday, March 16, 2020 file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. A panel of U.S. advisers will meet this week to recommend who should be first in line for a COVID-19 vaccine. Experts have proposed giving the vaccine to health workers first. High priority also may be given to workers in essential industries, people with certain medical conditions and people age 65 and older. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WMC) - The Better Business Bureau is warning people about scams involving COVID-19 vaccine trials.

Scammers are taking advantage of people waiting on a vaccine by letting them know they can take part in clinical trials, WMC reported.

“Basically what happens, you’ll get a text message, possibly an email, or a Facebook or social media message stating ‘hey, you could qualify for a clinical trial and make money doing it,’” said Rihanna Smith Hamblin with the BBB.

According to the BBB, if you have not inquired about a clinical trial and you get a message about one, delete the message.

Keep in mind, real clinical trials will not ask you to pay them.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Tennessee baby born from 27-year-old embryo (Source: Haleigh Crabtree Photography)
East Tenn. baby breaks record after being born from 27-year-old embryo
You can see some snow at Newfound Gap.
Transition to snow has started in some locations
Thor went missing Friday from his handler's yard
Missing K-9 found safe
FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2020, file photo, Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason looks on from the...
Vanderbilt fires head football coach
Weather alert day
Rain changes to light snow Monday

Latest News

North Carolina campground fire kills 15-year-old boy
Florida teen dead, 14-year-old injured in fight over edibles
COVID-19 patient
Alabama woman raising 12 kids after sister, brother-in-law die of COVID-19
The Hanahan Police Department charged Tyell Maurek Grant with two counts of attempted murder...
Man partially severed parents’ arms in Thanksgiving attack, SC police say
Vanderbilt Medical Center deferring some ‘non-emergency’ procedures to prepare for possible COVID-19 surge