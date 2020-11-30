SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you are looking for a Christmas tree in Sevier County one group hopes you’ll buy a tree to change a life.

New Hope Church is selling Christmas trees and the money raised is going to people in need. Half the money stays in Sevier County to help children in need and the other half goes to award a national mission which helps in Cambodia.

The associate pastor, Matt Johnson, says the church started this project a few years ago and this year they went all in. He says their slogan is: Pay too much for your Christmas tree because it’s for a good cause!

“The church doesn’t need to just be a building, but the church is people together and I love it when the church is outside the four walls. So we’re not just pastoring people in our church but we’re pastoring the community,” said Johnson. “The slogan, pay too much for your Christmas tree. They start out at $55 for a small one and you can get a larger one for 95 dollars, but we like donations bigger than that too.”

The trees are for sale on the forks of the river parkway in Sevierville right by the Smoky Mountain Children’s Home.

They are open Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Friday through Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.

Buy a Tree, change a life is a fundraiser through New Hope Church. (New Hope Church)

