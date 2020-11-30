Advertisement

Could this East Tennessee folklore legend predict the weather?

By Kyle Grainger
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Natural signs of a rough winter could be right in front of our eyes.

According to East Tennessee folklore legends passed down through generations, a lot of acorns on the ground points to a rough winter season ahead.

WVLT Viewers sent photos of acorns covering the ground in 2020.

The tales also say to look to squirrels for a clue about what’s coming next: If they’re gathering a lot of nuts, it’s a sign that snow could be coming.

How many acorns means “a lot?” Well, that’s up to you to decide.

Watch WVLT’s Winter Weather Outlook tonight at 6 p.m. to learn more folklore predictions.

