Advertisement

Cyber Monday could be record-setting, analysts say

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It’s Cyber Monday again, and some retail analysts say it could be a record-setting day.

Online sales could hit at least $10.8 billion this year, according to Adobe Analytics.

Adobe said $1 out of every $4 is being spent online this year.

The COVID-19 pandemic is a factor, as many customers want to avoid crowds in brick-and-mortar businesses.

Online retailers have been attracting consumers with deals for the past few weeks.

Although unemployment is a concern, the National Retail Federation predicts holiday sales will rise to at least $755 billion.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Tennessee baby born from 27-year-old embryo (Source: Haleigh Crabtree Photography)
East Tenn. baby breaks record after being born from 27-year-old embryo
You can see some snow at Newfound Gap.
Transition to snow has started in some locations
Thor went missing Friday from his handler's yard
Missing K-9 found safe
FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2020, file photo, Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason looks on from the...
Vanderbilt fires head football coach
Weather alert day
Rain changes to light snow Monday

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del.
Top secret: Biden gets access to President’s Daily Brief
President Trump is attacking Georgia's governor for not stepping in to overturn the election...
Recounts and runoffs in high-stakes battleground
North Carolina campground fire kills 15-year-old boy
Florida teen dead, 14-year-old injured in fight over edibles
COVID-19 patient
Alabama woman raising 12 kids after sister, brother-in-law die of COVID-19