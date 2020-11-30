‘Dance Monkey’ becomes most Shazam-ed song ever

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -According to Guinness World Records, “Dance Monkey” has been identified more than 36.6 million times.

The song is by artist Tones and I. The previous record-holder on Shazam was “Wake Me Up” by Avicii.

The top five most Shazam-ed songs are “Dance Monkey,” “Prayer in C,” “Let Her Go,” “Wake Me Up,” and “Lean On.”

The music video for “Dance Monkey” has been viewed more than a billion times.

Shazam is owned by Apple and identifies films, music and television shows by hearing short samples of sound through a user’s phone’s microphone.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.