Emails: School choice org caused ‘confusion’ in voucher plan

Tennessee lawmakers tasked with negotiating school voucher-like legislation have settled on a compromise to allow more taxpayer dollars that can be used to pay for private schools and other expenses./Source: WTVF(WVLT)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A prominent voucher group’s outreach efforts to families of students “caused nothing but confusion” while Tennessee attempted to enact a program that would have allowed parents to use tax dollars to pay for private school tuition.

According to emails detailing the implementation efforts, officials were clashing with the American Federation for Children as it rushed to get the voucher program up and running.

The program is currently blocked from being implemented due to ongoing legal challenges.

