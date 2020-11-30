Advertisement

Food City to offer free COVID-19 vaccines

COVID-19 vaccines
COVID-19 vaccines(KFYR)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Food City announced it plans to offer free COVID-19 vaccines once they become available to the general public.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our team of Supermarket Heroes has gone above and beyond the call of duty to meet the needs of our customers and the communities we serve. From the extraordinary efforts of our front-line associates to those working behind the scenes, this has truly been a team effort and we’re proud to have the opportunity to partner with HHS to offer free COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes readily available,” says Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.

Food City Pharmacy will follow CDC vaccination guidelines to administer the COVID-19 vaccine, including guidance to minimize the risk of exposure to COVID-19, a release from the grocery store said.

“Food City’s immunizing pharmacists are certified to administer vaccinations in accordance with the standards set forth by the American Pharmacists Association and the corresponding state pharmacy associations. Food City offers a number of affordable preventative immunizations, including seasonal flu, pneumonia and shingles shots and has done so for over a decade”, says Mickey Blazer, Food City executive vice president of pharmacy operations.

Anyone interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccination should visit the Food City Pharmacy website for more information.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Tennessee baby born from 27-year-old embryo (Source: Haleigh Crabtree Photography)
East Tenn. baby breaks record after being born from 27-year-old embryo
You can see some snow at Newfound Gap.
Transition to snow has started in some locations
Thor went missing Friday from his handler's yard
Missing K-9 found safe
FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2020, file photo, Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason looks on from the...
Vanderbilt fires head football coach
Weather alert day
Rain changes to light snow Monday

Latest News

North Carolina campground fire kills 15-year-old boy
Florida teen dead, 14-year-old injured in fight over edibles
COVID-19 patient
Alabama woman raising 12 kids after sister, brother-in-law die of COVID-19
The Hanahan Police Department charged Tyell Maurek Grant with two counts of attempted murder...
Man partially severed parents’ arms in Thanksgiving attack, SC police say
Vanderbilt Medical Center deferring some ‘non-emergency’ procedures to prepare for possible COVID-19 surge