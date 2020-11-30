Have you received a call about a package waiting for you? BBB says it’s a scam

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The holidays are a time where cardboard boxes pile up outside of your front door. What would you do if you got a call saying one of your packages was being held?

The caller says they just need to confirm your address and they will deliver it the next day.

Don’t give them your address or any information, says Tony Binkley from the Better Business Bureau, because it’s a scam.

“You’re not talking to the shipper- in most cases, you’re talking to organized crime,” said Binkley.

Binkley says scammers have been forced to get creative with people staying home and shopping online. Their end goal is the same--get rich quick.

“One of those paths is just to ask for your information with the lure of a prize or grant or something that you want. Like in this case with the shipment so you’re talking about a problem with your shipment and I’m going to need some personal information to make sure that I’m talking to the right person,” said Binkley.

Your information is valuable too. They can open a credit card you don’t know about or buy stuff on an existing card.

“If somebody has your Social Security number, your birthdate, your name and address they can do about anything they want to you,” said Binkley.

