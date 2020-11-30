Advertisement

Have you received a call about a package waiting for you? BBB says it’s a scam

What would you do if you got a call saying one of your packages was being held?
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The holidays are a time where cardboard boxes pile up outside of your front door. What would you do if you got a call saying one of your packages was being held?

The caller says they just need to confirm your address and they will deliver it the next day.

Don’t give them your address or any information, says Tony Binkley from the Better Business Bureau, because it’s a scam.

“You’re not talking to the shipper- in most cases, you’re talking to organized crime,” said Binkley.

Binkley says scammers have been forced to get creative with people staying home and shopping online. Their end goal is the same--get rich quick.

“One of those paths is just to ask for your information with the lure of a prize or grant or something that you want. Like in this case with the shipment so you’re talking about a problem with your shipment and I’m going to need some personal information to make sure that I’m talking to the right person,” said Binkley.

Your information is valuable too. They can open a credit card you don’t know about or buy stuff on an existing card.

“If somebody has your Social Security number, your birthdate, your name and address they can do about anything they want to you,” said Binkley.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Tennessee baby born from 27-year-old embryo (Source: Haleigh Crabtree Photography)
East Tenn. baby breaks record after being born from 27-year-old embryo
You can see some snow at Newfound Gap.
Transition to snow has started in some locations
Thor went missing Friday from his handler's yard
Missing K-9 found safe
FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2020, file photo, Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason looks on from the...
Vanderbilt fires head football coach
Weather alert day
Rain changes to light snow Monday

Latest News

North Carolina campground fire kills 15-year-old boy
Florida teen dead, 14-year-old injured in fight over edibles
COVID-19 patient
Alabama woman raising 12 kids after sister, brother-in-law die of COVID-19
The Hanahan Police Department charged Tyell Maurek Grant with two counts of attempted murder...
Man partially severed parents’ arms in Thanksgiving attack, SC police say
Vanderbilt Medical Center deferring some ‘non-emergency’ procedures to prepare for possible COVID-19 surge