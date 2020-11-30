Advertisement

Heather’s Winter Outlook: What is East Tennessee in for?

Looking at the local trend for winter in East Tennessee.
By Heather Haley
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s officially time for Winter, but that doesn’t mean a switch wintry weather. The winter for 2020 into 2021 is looking to stick with the “above average” temperature trend.

Impacts from a La Nina.
Impacts from a La Nina.(WVLT)

So what is average? In Knoxville, high temperatures average near 50 degrees in December, January and February. The nightly lows are generally freezing. This is why cold snaps are our best chance to see snowfall, with average precipitation more than 4 inches each month and that’s mostly rain.

A La Niña is setting in, which is when the Pacific Ocean waters near Central and South America are cooler. This sets up a big picture weather pattern in the U.S. that impacts our winter. Warm dry is locked across the southern states and cold air stays north most of the time. We are in a unique spot in a La Niña year because we end up with wetter weather. This means it takes cold air to escape the typical La Niña setup to take that wet weather and make it snow.

I think we will overall maintain above-average temperatures. Overall being the keyword. A few cold snaps are likely to break through and give us a shot at snowfall. That does mean that overall we’ll continue with above-average precipitation. but below-average snowfall. I think most of our area will actually see about half of the average annual snowfall this season. The mountains still have the best shot, with the elevation giving the advantage for snowfall as usual.

Winter Outlook for 2020, 2021
Winter Outlook for 2020, 2021(WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Tennessee baby born from 27-year-old embryo (Source: Haleigh Crabtree Photography)
East Tenn. baby breaks record after being born from 27-year-old embryo
You can see some snow at Newfound Gap.
Transition to snow has started in some locations
Thor went missing Friday from his handler's yard
Missing K-9 found safe
FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2020, file photo, Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason looks on from the...
Vanderbilt fires head football coach
Weather alert day
Rain changes to light snow Monday

Latest News

Snowfall continues for many.
Snow continues to develop with dropping temperatures
You can see some snow at Newfound Gap.
Transition to snow has started in some locations
Weather alert day
Rain changes to light snow Monday
Snow will fall fairly early along the higher terrain, but it will taken until sunset to see...
Heavy rain, snow and frigid temps to start the week