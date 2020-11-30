Heather’s Winter Outlook: What is East Tennessee in for?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s officially time for Winter, but that doesn’t mean a switch wintry weather. The winter for 2020 into 2021 is looking to stick with the “above average” temperature trend.

Impacts from a La Nina. (WVLT)

So what is average? In Knoxville, high temperatures average near 50 degrees in December, January and February. The nightly lows are generally freezing. This is why cold snaps are our best chance to see snowfall, with average precipitation more than 4 inches each month and that’s mostly rain.

A La Niña is setting in, which is when the Pacific Ocean waters near Central and South America are cooler. This sets up a big picture weather pattern in the U.S. that impacts our winter. Warm dry is locked across the southern states and cold air stays north most of the time. We are in a unique spot in a La Niña year because we end up with wetter weather. This means it takes cold air to escape the typical La Niña setup to take that wet weather and make it snow.

I think we will overall maintain above-average temperatures. Overall being the keyword. A few cold snaps are likely to break through and give us a shot at snowfall. That does mean that overall we’ll continue with above-average precipitation. but below-average snowfall. I think most of our area will actually see about half of the average annual snowfall this season. The mountains still have the best shot, with the elevation giving the advantage for snowfall as usual.

Winter Outlook for 2020, 2021 (WVLT)

