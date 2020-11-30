John Drake to be named Chief of Police in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/WVLT) — John Drake has been named the next chief of police for the Metro Nashville Police Department, WTVF reports.

“Chief Drake’s decades of service to Nashville provides the crucial knowledge needed to effectively lead this police department into the future. We look forward to working with him as we strive to provide a safe and peaceful Nashville for all,” a statement from the Nashville FOP said.

Drake stepped in as interim chief after Chief Steve Anderson announced his retirement in August. WTVF reports that candidates met with a committee in September with the finalists coming to Nashville in October and meeting with Nashville’s mayor and an interview panel.

The finalists included:

Interim Police Chief John Drake

Troy Gay, chief of staff for the Austin, Texas Police Department

Darryl McSwain, chief of the Maryland-National Capital Park Police

Larry Scirotto, former assistant chief of professional standards for the Pittsburgh Police Department

Kristen Zinman, chief of the Aurora, Illinois Police Department

WTVF reported that Drake joined MNPD in 1988 and is a Nashville native.

