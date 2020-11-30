Advertisement

Kentucky police officer charged after allegedly firing shots at deputy

Booking photo for Jesse Pollitt
Booking photo for Jesse Pollitt(Mason County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: Nov. 29, 2020 at 1:50 PM EST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLEMINGSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - An off-duty police officer is facing numerous charges after state police say he fired shots at Fleming County deputy.

Troopers say they were called to a home in Fleming County Sunday morning for assistance with a domestic dispute.

They say before they arrived, 28-year-old Jessie Pollitt of Maysville fired a weapon at the deputy as well as other people in the area. No one was injured.

According to Maysville Police Chief Jared Muse, Pollitt is a police officer for the city.

Pollitt was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder of a Police Officer, Assault 4th Degree (Domestic Violence), eight counts of Terroristic Threatening, eight counts of Wanton Endangerment and Resisting Arrest.

He was taken to the Mason County Detention Center.

Kentucky State Police are investigating.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Tennessee baby born from 27-year-old embryo (Source: Haleigh Crabtree Photography)
East Tenn. baby breaks record after being born from 27-year-old embryo
You can see some snow at Newfound Gap.
Transition to snow has started in some locations
Thor went missing Friday from his handler's yard
Missing K-9 found safe
FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2020, file photo, Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason looks on from the...
Vanderbilt fires head football coach
Weather alert day
Rain changes to light snow Monday

Latest News

North Carolina campground fire kills 15-year-old boy
Florida teen dead, 14-year-old injured in fight over edibles
COVID-19 patient
Alabama woman raising 12 kids after sister, brother-in-law die of COVID-19
The Hanahan Police Department charged Tyell Maurek Grant with two counts of attempted murder...
Man partially severed parents’ arms in Thanksgiving attack, SC police say
Vanderbilt Medical Center deferring some ‘non-emergency’ procedures to prepare for possible COVID-19 surge