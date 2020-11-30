Knoxville releases 2020 winter weather plan

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Knoxville on Monday released its 2020 plan for handling winter weather.

“We always plan ahead and look for ways to improve our response to snowstorms,” said Public Service Director Chad Weth. “Our employees went through their annual snow response training on Nov. 24, when it was actually sunny and warm, in the upper 50s.”

The city said they have a large stockpile of salt due to several years in a row of mild winters.

“Our City crews take snow response seriously,” Weth said. “We have a great team of experienced professionals that plans ahead every year for snowstorms.”

The Public Service Department said they have the following resources on hand to deal with winter weather:

Up to 20,000 gallons of brine, which is mixed at the City’s Public Works Service Center;

10,000 gallons of calcium chloride, used in extreme temperatures;

2,000 tons of rock salt;

23 trucks used for plowing and salting;

Seven trucks used for brine application; and

Up to 75 employees as needed for storm response.

According to a release, when snow threatens, the city systematically and predictably pre-treats and then clears streets by following its Snow and Ice Removal Plan. Level I streets get immediate attention, followed in order by Level II and then Level III streets:

Level I – main streets carrying the highest volume of traffic and providing access to hospitals; examples include Kingston Pike, Chapman Highway, Magnolia Avenue and Broadway

Level II – streets connecting main streets, feeder streets to connector streets, and “trouble spots” and hills; examples include Sutherland Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Moody Avenue, Island Home Avenue and Cedar Lane

Level III – streets that are connectors to neighborhoods and main connections at the neighborhood level; examples include Woodland Avenue, Jessamine Street, Bridgewater Road and Oglewood Avenue

For more information, see the City’s complete snow plan: www.knoxvilletn.gov/snowplan. For additional winter storm information, visit www.knoxvilletn.gov/winter.

